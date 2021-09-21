September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Coyotes Put in $1.7 Billion Proposal to Build Arena in Tempe

The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a $1.7 billion development in Tempe that will include a hockey arena.
Author:
Publish date:
Arizona Coyotes logo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a $1.7 billion development in Tempe that will include a hockey arena.

Renderings released Monday by the Coyotes include proposed restaurants, shops and apartments on a 46-acre tract of land near downtown.

The team said the arena would be funded by private investors, but would seek city sales tax revenues to help pay for $200 million in additional costs, including infrastructure work.

The Coyotes put in the only proposal for the land earlier this month. The city of Tempe said the evaluation process would take several months and will include extensive examinations, with opportunities for community feedback.

The Coyotes had been leasing Gila River Arena on an annual basis since the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a multimillion-dollar long-term deal in 2016. Glendale announced recently that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season.

The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, in downtown Phoenix in 2003.

Owner Alex Meruelo has said he plans to keep the Coyotes in Arizona. The franchise is searching for a temporary home to use following the 2021-22 season.

TOP HEADLINES

Arizona Coyotes logo
Play
News

Coyotes Put in $1.7 Billion Proposal to Build Arena in Tempe

The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a $1.7 billion development in Tempe that will include a hockey arena.

Kevin Lowe
Play
News

Oilers to Retire Kevin Lowe's No. 4 Jersey

On Nov. 5th, the Edmonton Oilers will hang defensemen Kevin Lowe's jersey No. 4 in the rafters before their game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place.

Tristan Jarry
Play
News

The Pittsburgh Penguins are This Year's Boom or Bust Team

With big contracts up next summer, Crosby and Malkin's health in question to kick things off and Jarry's abysmal performance last year, the Penguins need everything to come together perfectly in 2021-22 – but can they?