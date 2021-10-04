Crosby, McDavid, Pietrangelo Named to Team Canada's Olympic Roster

Steven Ellis/Euro Hockey

Canadian GM Doug Armstrong has named Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Alex Pietrangelo to the men's 2022 Olympic team for Beijing, China.

For Crosby and McDavid, there was no surprise there. Both are among the best players in the world, with Crosby set to play in his third Olympics after winning gold in 2010 and 2014. For McDavid, though, this will be his first time playing for Canada at the top stage after representing his country at the men's World Championship and various junior events.

For Pietrangelo, the defenseman will chase his second gold medal after playing a key role in the 2014 team. Pietrangelo joined Crosby as a champion at the 2016 World Cup, the last time Pietrangelo wore red, white and black for his country.

Initial rosters have to be submitted by Oct. 15, 2021, with the official rosters being announced in Jan. 2022. Each team is permitted a roster of 22 skaters (14 forwards, eight defensemen) and three goaltenders.

