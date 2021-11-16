Dion Phaneuf Announces Retirement from NHL

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Dion Phaneuf is officially announcing his retirement.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs captain has officially called it a career after 14 NHL seasons that featured 1,048 NHL games and 494 points with the Leafs, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators, and Los Angeles Kings.

Drafted ninth overall by Calgary in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Phaneuf holds the unique distinction of being the third nominee for the 2006 Calder Trophy alongside Sidney Crosby and eventual winner Alex Ovechkin.

The Edmonton-native enjoyed some terrific offensive seasons throughout his early career in Calgary, establishing a career-high in points with 60 in 2007-8 that led to him being the runner-up for that year's Norris Trophy.

Phaneuf's career then underwent a seismic shift in 2009-10 when he was dealt to the Maple Leafs. Within less than a year since arriving in Toronto, Phaneuf was named team captain and began to take on more responsibility than he ever had before, and in a rabid hockey market.

After six and a half seasons in Toronto, the Leafs dealt Phaneuf to the Senators, where he would spend the next three seasons before eventually ending his career with the Kings.

Regardless of the criticism he took as a member of the Leafs, Phaneuf still established himself as a productive defender throughout his career who logged around 26 minutes of ice time per night for the better part of a decade. Few players can say the same. He was a First-Team All-Star in 2008, finished top-ten in Norris voting four times, and even landed in the top-20 for Hart Trophy voting once, as well.

Here's hoping Phaneuf enjoys a peaceful and well-earned retirement.