November 1, 2021
Dominic Moore Selected as Hockey Fights Cancer Ambassador

Dominic Moore was selected as the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador for the 2021-22 season, a role that hits particularly close to home for the 13-year NHL veteran.
Dominic Moore

Dominic Moore has dedicated his post-NHL life to fighting cancer. And on Monday, that fight took another step forward. 

Moore was selected as the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer ambassador for the 2021-22 season, a role that hits particularly close to home for the 13-year NHL veteran. Moore's first wife, Katie, tragically passed away from an extremely rare form of cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma in 2013, one that typically only affects young adults. 

Katie was only 31. 

That tragedy inspired Moore to create the Katie Moore Foundation that same year, which focuses on raising awareness for and supporting research into rare forms of cancer such as the one that took Katie. 

Following Katie's passing, Moore decided to expand his already tremendously popular charity event, Smashfest, which he founded in 2012 to raise money for concussion research, into research for rare forms of cancer, as well. In the years since, Smashfest has grown into one of the premier charitable events on the NHL calendar and even raised a whopping $130,000 to go towards its goals in 2021. 

Partnering with Hockey Fights Cancer, Moore hopes to take this initiative to the next level. 

Founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has since raised upwards of $30 million to support the Canadian Cancer Society and American Cancer Society, which assists families affected by cancer in numerous ways. 

With Moore leading the charge, cancer doesn't stand a chance. 

Dominic Moore
News

