Ducks Could be Worth Watching in This Season's Trade Market

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks' position near the bottom of the 2020-21 standings made them a frequent topic of speculation leading up to the trade deadline. It could be the same story this season if the rebuilding club remains out of playoff contention.

Much of last season's trade chatter focused on defensemen Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm and forwards Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens said he believed general manager Bob Murray fielded offers for some of those players or attempted to move some. He also indicated Manson reportedly used his 12-team no-trade clause to spike a move to the Winnipeg Jets.

Manson, Lindholm and Rakell could garner more attention in this season's trade market. Cap Friendly indicates they're eligible next summer for unrestricted free agent status. Murray could shop them if they decide to test the market.

The 6'3”, 224-pound Manson should be enticing for playoff contenders seeking a big, physical, top-four blueliner with a right-handed shot. Lindholm's 6'3” frame and ability to log big minutes would also draw interest. Rakell, meanwhile, is a former 30-goal scorer who would be attractive to teams in need of a top-six winger. Both lack no-trade protection, giving Murray more flexibility,

Henrique has three more years at $5.825 million remaining on his contract along with a 10-team no-trade list. Despite a difficult 2020-21 season with the Ducks, he captained Canada to a gold medal at this year's World Championships.

Back in July, the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch suggested Henrique could be a good fit with the Senators alongside Team Canada linemates Connor Brown and Nick Paul. They're seeking a forward but might not be keen to take on his contract.