Ducks Place GM Bob Murray on Leave

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amidst "accusations of improper professional conduct. The team did not disclose the nature of the allegations.

Assistant GM Jeff Solomon will take over as interim GM.

In a statement, the Ducks said “We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results."

Murray became the Ducks' senior vice president of hockey operations and has served as the team's GM since 2008.