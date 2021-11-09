Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Ducks Place GM Bob Murray on Leave

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amidst "accusations of improper professional conduct.
Author:
Bob Murray

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amidst "accusations of improper professional conduct. The team did not disclose the nature of the allegations. 

Assistant GM Jeff Solomon will take over as interim GM. 

In a statement, the Ducks said “We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results."

Murray became the Ducks' senior vice president of hockey operations and has served as the team's GM since 2008. 

TOP HEADLINES

Bob Murray
News

Ducks Place GM Bob Murray on Leave

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amidst "accusations of improper professional conduct.

1 minute ago
Owen Power
News

Owen Power is Thriving as a Sophomore

The Buffalo Sabres prospect and No. 1 draft pick is putting up big points for the Wolverines and rounding out his game.

1 hour ago
Jonathan Quick
Play
News

Jonathan Quick is Back in a Big Way

Jonathan Quick's 10-year deal, for the most part, has had its ugly moments. But finally, after years of struggles, it looks like he has finally found his groove again, and it comes at a big time for a Kings team trying to take advantage of the Pacific Division.

2 hours ago