ECHL Team kicks off Delayed Season with Joey Chestnut

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A hockey team in Worcester kicked off its season by watching competitive eater Joey Chestnut devour a dozen 4-inch blueberry pies in 90 seconds.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Chestnut was invited as part of the festivities for the Worcester Railers’ first game of the season Saturday night at the DCU Center. Last season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chestnut ate a dozen of the local Table Talk blueberry pies, easily besting the competition. Local media and fans competed in four teams of two, including a Telegram & Gazette team. The two fans, Ken Allard and Tim Houle, came closest to Chestnut, eating seven pies combined.

Worcester went on to beat the Maine Mariners, 4-3, in front of a crowd of 10,508 people, the second-largest crowd in franchise history.

Chestnut won the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 14th time in July. He downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes.