September 22, 2021
Report: Evander Kane Facing Sexual Assault and Domestic Battery Allegations

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is facing allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence by his estranged wife.
Author:
Publish date:
Evander Kane

According to documents obtained by sports business publication Front Office Sports, San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is facing allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence by Anna Kane, his estranged wife.

The accusations were part of a domestic violence restraining order application filed by Anna Kane on Tuesday as part of her divorce case in California, according to FOS' A.J. Perez. 

The news comes two months after Anna Kane levied accusations that the NHLer was betting on his own Sharks games. The NHL launched an investigation into the allegations, with the results of the investigation expected in the near future.

Back in August, Evander Kane claimed that Anna Kane physically assaulted him and was granted a temporary restraining order, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

During a January bankruptcy filing, Evander Kane listed $1.5 million in gambling debts owed.

The NHL and Evander Kane's lawyer have not provided comments.

