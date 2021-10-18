October 18, 2021
Evander Kane Given 21-Game Suspension for Violating NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended until Nov. 30 for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games until Nov. 30 for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. 

The league also said, "that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated."

During training camp, reports came out that Kane was being investigated for using a fake vaccination card. The NHL did not specify that Kane used a fake vaccination card in its release, although it's an act that's illegal in Canada and the United States.

The news came after the NHL cleared Kane of allegations by his estranged wife that he bet on his own games. 

Kane will be unable to return to action until San Jose's Nov. 30 game against the New Jersey Devils.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," Kane said in a statement via the NHLPA. "I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

