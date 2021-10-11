October 11, 2021
Evander Kane Listed as Non-Roster Player by San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have announced that Evander Kane is considered a non-roster player pending completion of an NHL investigation.


The San Jose Sharks have announced that Evander Kane is considered a non-roster player pending completion of an NHL investigation.

The team posted its 23-man roster on Monday evening, including a comment at the bottom that Kane is not considered part of the active roster. Being a non-roster player, this designation means Kane doesn't count towards active roster limit, but his $7-million cap hit does count against the salary cap.

After being cleared of gambling-related charges by the league prior to the pre-season, claims of sexual abuse from his estranged wife came to light. Kane denied those charges through a lawyer.

News also came out last week that Kane had used a fake vaccination card and was being investigated for that, also.

Kane did not participate in Sharks training camp.

