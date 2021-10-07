October 7, 2021
Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, USA Name First Three Olympic Players

After Canada announced its first three players for the 2022 Winter Olympics, more teams have followed suit.
After Canada announced its first three players for the 2022 Winter Olympics, more teams have followed suit.

Finland announced that Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen will all be making their men's Olympic hockey debuts in Beijing next February. 

The Czech Republic announced that Ondrej Palat, David Pastrnak and Jakub Voracek would be the team's first three designated players, with Sweden naming Victor Hedman, Gabriel Landeskog and Mika Zibanejad. 

USA also announced that Seth Jones, Patrick Kane and Auston Matthews will join the Olympic team.

Earlier this week, Canada tabbed Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo as its first three players.

The NHL and NHLPA requested that each team names its first three NHLers ahead of the first Olympic roster reveal on Oct. 15. Provisional NHL players from other teams are expected to be announced over the next two days.

