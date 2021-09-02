Flyers Sign Farabee to Six-Year Extension

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A busy summer in the City of Brotherly Love rolls on.

The Philadelphia Flyers locked in one of their better young forwards on Thursday morning, agreeing to terms with Joel Farabee on a six-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $5 million.

Farabee, who the Flyers drafted in the first round back in 2018, is now tied to Philadelphia through the 2028-29 season, and still has one more year left on his entry-level contract at a cap hit of $925,000 before this new deal kicks in in 2022-23.

When it comes to paying for future performance, Farabee is as good a bet as any.

The 21-year-old had a terrific sophomore season in 2021, racking up 20 goals and 38 points in 55 games for the Flyers while ultimately staking his claim as a legitimate top-six winger. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Farabee's breakout year, however, is his emergence as a bonafide scoring threat at even strength. Of those 20 goals that the Syracuse-native put past opposing netminders last season, a whopping 17 came at 5v5, with Farabee managing to finish top-five in overall team scoring despite logging significantly fewer minutes on the power play than the bulk of his top-six counterparts.

Of course, the deal doesn't come without risk. None do.

Farabee is still young and relatively untested at the moment, with just 107 games of NHL experience under his belt and his most productive season occurring during a COVID-shortened season in which the Flyers played only seven different teams. But the potential reward seems to tip the scales, here. Farabee has shown enough to this point to suggest that he's only going to get better. And given how the Flyers now have him under contract at a very reasonable cap hit until he's 26, Farabee's deal may just look like a bargain when all is said and done.

While the Flyers have had a decidedly hot-and-cold offseason when it comes to their personnel moves, this one can safely land on the warmer side of things.