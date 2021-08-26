August 26, 2021
Flyers Sign Sean Couturier to Eight-Year Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Couturier to an eight-year deal worth $7.75-million per season.
The big deals keep coming.

An hour after the Carolina Hurricanes announced Andrei Svechnikov's eight-year pact, the Philadelphia Flyers announced a new deal for Sean Couturier. The deal is for eight years at $7.75-million per season.

Couturier, the Selke Trophy winner for 2020, second is coming off an 18-goal, 41-point season with the Flyers, his 10th year in the NHL. In 692 career games, Couturier has 174 goals and 443 points, highlighted by a pair of 76-point campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Couturier is also a candidate to make Canada's Olympic roster for the first time in his career. 

