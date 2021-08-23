Former NHLer Jimmy Hayes Passes Away at 31

Jimmy Hayes, a seven-year NHLer, has passed away at the age of 31.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Hayes played in 334 NHL games in his career, registering 109 points with Chicago, Florida, Boston and New Jersey. He last played in the NHL in 2017-18, recording nine points in 33 games with the Devils before finishing his career off with a year in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hayes was a two-time Hockey East champion and won the national championship in 2010 with Boston College. Hayes represented the United States in a variety of international competitions, including the U-18 World Championship, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, World Junior A Challenge and the 2014 World Championship.

Hayes was drafted 60th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2008 after spending his junior career with the USNTDP.

Hayes was the cousin of current NHLers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, former Keith Tkachuk and Tom Fitzgerald, as well as minor leaguers Ryan Fitzgerald and Casey Fitzgerald and Boston Bruins scout Scott Fitzgerald.

The Hockey News sends its condolences to Hayes' friends and family.