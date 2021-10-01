October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Game Tape with Tony: Joakim Kemell

Joakim Kemell, one of the better forwards in the 2022 NHL draft, joins Tony Ferrari to break down his games and how he transitioned to play against men so easily.
Author:
Joakim Kemell

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.

On this episode of Game Tape, one of the hottest scorers among draft eligibles joins the show as Tony welcomes Joakim Kemell from JYP Jyväskylä in the Liiga. The Finnish forward talks about his speed and shot being his biggest weapons and why they've allowed him to translate to the Liiga level against men so seamlessly. Kemell also discusses how good it feels to be a legitimate contributor against some of the best competition in Finland. Enjoy episode two of Game Tape with Tony! 

TOP HEADLINES

Joakim Kemell
Play
News

Game Tape with Tony: Joakim Kemell

Joakim Kemell, one of the better forwards in the 2022 NHL draft, joins Tony Ferrari to break down his games and how he transitioned to play against men so easily.

1 minute ago
USATSI_15794566
Play
News

Kaprizov Brings ‘It’ Factor, Fresh Leader to Recharged Wild

The Minnesota Wild get to play a full schedule again, in front of a full house. The crowds coming back after the pandemic-altered, empty-arena season will this time have a main attraction: Kirill Kaprizov.

1 hour ago
USATSI_13929989
Play
News

Do Mattias Ekholm and Filip Forsberg Fit Into the Predators' Long-Term Plans?

Left wing Filip Forsberg and defenseman Mattias Ekholm have spent their entire NHL careers with the Nashville Predators. However, uncertainty hangs over their futures entering the final season of their respective contracts.

2 hours ago