Hockey Canada Announces Capital Cup City Challenge for U-17, Women's Teams

Aaron Bell/OHL Images

Hockey Canada is bringing its U-17 event back for the first time since 2019 later this month - but with a twist.

The organization has announced a new four-team tournament in Ottawa in late November, with three Canadian U-17 teams taking on Canada's women's hockey team from Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at TD Place Arena.

In a press release put forth by Hockey Canada, the event will act as a one-time event to replace the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, an event Canada typically sent three teams to and hosted at home.

This also gives Canada's women's team a chance to play against further high-level competition. The team has played three games against Canadian Jr. A teams so far during centralization, losing all three. Canada will play the Camrose Kodiaks on Wednesday before traveling to Finland for a three-game set against its national women's team.

The U-17 teams - Red, White and Black - will be made up of the top 2005-born players in the country, while the women's team will include players vying for the final Olympic roster just a few months after winning the women's World Championship.