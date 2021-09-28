Islanders Loan Unvaccinated Wilde to Sweden

Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

The New York Islanders have loaned Bode Wilde to Vasterviks of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second top league in Sweden.

The Islanders prospect has been absent from training camp to this point after being the lone member of the organization to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. That would be bad enough on its own. But Wilde's unfortunate series of blunders does not stop there.

No, Wilde took things one step further after his unvaccinated status was made public by flocking to Instagram and falsely implying that the Islanders were violating his human rights by not allowing him to attend camp and potentially spread a deadly virus to his teammates and team staff members. Wilde quickly turned his Instagram private once his comments began to circulate on Twitter.

Now, the former second-round pick will be playing in Sweden's tier-two hockey league. Don't mess with Lou Lamoriello.

Perhaps Wilde will find the success in Sweden that he has failed to achieve thus far in North America.

Once a highly-touted prospect, Wilde has struggled mightily since turning pro, racking up a meager 8 points in 42 games across two seasons for the Islanders' AHL affiliate and never finishing a campaign with a positive plus/minus. Even if Wilde had done the responsible thing and gotten vaccinated, he was never going to crack the Islanders' roster out of camp anyway.

And now, due to his own choices, he's further away from the NHL than ever.