Jaromir Jagr is Still Thriving at Age 49

He's never going to give up, and he's never going to let you down.

At 49, Jaromir Jagr has been thriving in a huge way for the team he owns, Rytiri Kladno. Playing on the time line with former NHL forward Tomas Plekanec, Jagr has eight points in his first 10 games in the team's return to the top division. Yeah, OF COURSE he's playing on the top line on a team he owns, but he deserves to be there – even at his age, he's kicking behinds.

Jagr helped Kladno get back to the top Czech league after getting demoted to the second division a year ago. Jagr had a strong run there too, scoring two goals and 10 points in 16 games in the playoffs to help advance. He also had over a point-per-game in 2018-19 to boost the team back to the top group before going back down the following year, so we know just how good he can be at an old age.

Kladno has its work cut out for them, though. The team is struggling in 14th place despite Jagr and Plekanec playing key roles, with a 3-9 record. The team needs to get out of the bottom four of the 15-team league to avoid playing in the qualification round.

Regardless, it's great to see him having so much fun.