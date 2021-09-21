Jim Hughson Announces Retirement From Broadcasting

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of hockey's most recognizable voices is stepping away from the broadcast booth.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sportsnet announced that Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play announcer, Jim Hughson is retiring, ending a 42-year career in the sports broadcast industry that spanned multiple decades, networks, and even sports.

For many fans of a certain age, Hughson's voice served as the soundtrack to their adolescent hockey experience. Not only was he a mainstay on the Saturday night national broadcasts, but Hughson and his colour commentary partner, Craig Simpson also functioned as the broadcast duo for the EA Sports NHL video games for a number of years.

Hughson began his career calling games on the radio in 1979 before becoming a host for Vancouver Canucks broadcasts during the early 1980's. From there, Hughson slowly transitioned to the play-by-play booth full-time, becoming the official voice of Toronto Maple Leafs television broadcasts in 1982 before, following numerous other stops, joining Hockey Night in Canada in 2005.

While known primarily for his work in hockey, Hughson was an accomplished baseball broadcaster as well, notably calling the Toronto Blue Jays' consecutive World Series victories in 1992 and 1993 alongside Buck Martinez.

It's hard to imagine a world in which Jim Hughson is not calling NHL games. What an end to a remarkable career.