October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Updated:
Original:

Jonathan Drouin Claims Shea Weber is Already Retired

While he hasn't officially hung his skates up, Shea Weber is already essentially retired, helping Montreal in the background, says Jonathan Drouin.
Author:
Shea Weber

Not sure he was supposed to let it slip, but he did.

In a discussion with media on Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin told reporters that while Shea Weber has not officially announced his retirement, he will not return to hockey.

Speaking in French, Drouin said Weber is acting “dans le fond”, or in the background, while scouting with Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. Speaking to reporters last week following the Canadiens' 0-4 start to the season, Bergevin revealed that he thinks it would be a "long shot" for Weber to ever play again.

"He retired basically, he won't come back for us, you move on, hockey is over (for him)," Drouin said in a translated comment.

Canadiens PR representative Paul Wilson said Weber has not signed any retirement papers as of yet. 

Weber was Montreal's top defender last season, racking up 19 points in 48 games in the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign before helping lead the Canadiens to a surprise appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. Foot and ankle injuries that had ailed Weber for years grew worse over the course of that run. 

If Weber was to officially retire from the NHL instead of being on long-term injured reserve like he is now. the Nashville Predators – the team that signed Weber to a 14-year contract back in 2012 – would face a cap charge for the next five seasons. Weber holds a cap hit of $7,857,143 until 2025-26, but according to PuckPedia over the summer, the cap recapture penalties would be $6.1 million per season for four years to Nashville and just over $200,000 for the Canadiens.

So, it's in everyone's best interests to keep Weber, Montreal's captain, working in the background until his contract finally ends.

TOP HEADLINES

Shea Weber
Play
News

Jonathan Drouin Claims Shea Weber is Already Retired

While he hasn't officially hung his skates up, Shea Weber is already essentially retired, helping Montreal in the background, says Jonathan Drouin.

just now
Chicago Blackhawks
News

The Chicago Blackhawks Traded in Accountability for Championships

The results of an independent investigation into allegations abuse within the Chicago Blackhawks organization paint a picture of a brutally-cavalier franchise more interested in winning NHL games than in protecting vulnerable employees.

41 minutes ago
AHL
News

Aucoin, Baumgartner, Creighton Torrey Named to AHL Hall of Fame

The American Hockey League has announced that Keith Aucoin, Nolan Baumgartner, Dave Creighton and Bill Torrey will make up the league's 17th group of hall of fame members for 2022.

1 hour ago