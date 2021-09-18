September 18, 2021
Oilers Re-Sign Yamamoto to One-Year Contract Extension

The Oilers bring back the speedy winger on a one-year extension.
Author:
Publish date:
Kailer Yamamoto

The Edmonton Oilers have signed its last RFA.

As first reported by TSN 1260's Dustin Nielson, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year extension worth $1.175 million. 

Last season, Yamamoto put up eight goals and 13 assists with an additional assist in four playoff contests. Yamamoto made his presence known in a big way in 2019-20, scoring 11 goals and 26 points in 27 games after struggling to previously crack the lineup full time.

It'll be interesting to see if the Oilers can find a way to keep both Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujärvi during the next round of RFA signings, with both set for new deals next summer. Keeping both young forwards needs to be a priority to retain for Ken Holland to help maintain a solid forward core for the future of the franchise.

