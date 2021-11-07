Kevin Lowe Honored to be Part of Oilers History

The 1980s defensive star joined elite Oilers company by having his number raised to the rafters, helping to honor his contributions to one of hockey's greatest dynasties.

When you think about the various members that made up the 1980s Edmonton Oilers dynasty, Kevin Lowe's name will find a way to come into the conversation.

Lowe was a staple on the blueline of Edmonton's run as a member of all five Stanley Cup championship squads.

Before the Oilers' thrilling 6-5 overtime win over the New York Rangers, the man who spent 15 of his 19 NHL seasons in an Oilers jersey first had a plaque revealed inside the Oilers Hall of Fame room before having his No. 4 raised to the rafters at Rogers Place.

Lowe's family, and numerous members of Oilers alumni were on hand for the events, including Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson, Craig Simpson and Craig MacTavish.

The honor is something that Lowe, who has spent close to 40 years in various capacities with the franchise ranging from Stanley Cup-winning player, to head coach and GM and Vice-Chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group never imagined would have happened when he first made his debut with the team.

"My mind and my brain could have never even have dreamed about this," Lowe said. "I wasn't even dreaming about the NHL, I'm not even sure I'd dreamt of that. I just loved playing hockey and from year to year I kept progressing. As I became older in my late teenager years and started to be recognized even more for potential pros, that's when the reality came in and the dream started to begin".

It didn't take long for success to follow Lowe to the NHL.

"The reality started setting in to try to win Cups probably after you've been a pro for two to three years and then when you've got a guy like Wayne Gretzky as your foundation, the sky's the limit in terms of what you can do".

With the jersey retirement and induction into the team's hall of fame, Lowe joins teammates Wayne Gretzky, Grant Fuhr, legendary coach-GM Glen Sather, Kurri, Coffey and Anderson to receive both.

"It's really cool, you know what's coolest for me is that I believe they are genuinely happy about this as much as I am," Lowe said. "I'm not the elite status of those players but you don't win a lot of championships without the whole mix and I think they realize my participation and contribution to everything they did. Hall Of Fame worthy? Certainly in their minds".

Oilers president Bob Nicholson also announced that a wall of honor for Oilers legends not in the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be unveiled at Rogers Place at a later date.

The formal Hall of Fame ceremony will take place later this month in Toronto to induct the class of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be pushed back a year.