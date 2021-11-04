Latest Rumors on the Blue Jackets, Bruins and Kings

Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Jack Eichel saga dominated the NHL rumor mill in recent days. Now that he's been traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights, here's a look at some other recent trade speculation you may have missed.

Korpisalo Trade Talk Turning Serious

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports of “whispers” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen was taking calls about Joonas Korpisalo. The 27-year-old goaltender is an unrestricted free agent next summer and could be traded after the Jackets signed Elvis Merlikins to a five-year contract extension.

Portzline said the market for goalies was soft during the offseason but some teams could seek help between the pipes with the season underway. Three NHL front-office sources suggested Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres or Montreal Canadiens as possible destinations for Korpisalo, perhaps for a mid-to-late round draft pick or a prospect.

The struggling Coyotes make the most sense with veteran Carter Hutton sidelined. Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have given the Sabres solid early-season goaltending but there's no certainty that will continue. Canadiens starter Carey Price will emerge from the NHL players assistance program on Nov. 6 and could return to action before the end of November.

Bruins, Kings seeking defensemen

The Boston Bruins were linked to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel but Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy reports they weren't in the Eichel sweepstakes for some time. GM Don Sweeney instead shifted his focus toward adding a defenseman, preferably a top-four rearguard who can improve their blue-line production.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings' defense corps suffered a serious blow with Drew Doughty and Sean Walker sidelined by injuries. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported last week they're in the market for at least a right-side depth blueliner.