Maple Leafs' Campbell to Start Against  Penguins, Woll Sunday Against Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue to ride the hot hand of Jack Campbell as the goaltender will get the start in goal at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the plan for Sunday is to start goaltender Joseph Woll against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Woll was victorious in his NHL debut last week when he made 23 saves in a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

"I think you never want to judge too much off of one game but we thought that experience would help him moving forward," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We looked at the saves that he made in the game and he looked really confident, in the right spots, he looked big in the net and not giving up a lot. So that helped our confidence in him."

Woll has moved up the team's depth chart as the current No. 3 goaltender in the system. Petr Mrazek, who signed a three-year deal worth $11.4 million in July to play tandem with Campbell, remains out with a groin injury.

The Czech goaltender has been limited to just two games this season and five periods of work.

Mrazek skated before the team's morning skate on Saturday for the first time he was shut down with a re-injured groin on Nov. 7. The timeline for the goaltender's return was announced as a minimum of four weeks.

Goaltending prospect Ian Scott has also been dealing with groin issues but appears set to join the Marlies soon, according to Keefe.

Toronto's goaltending depth took another hit this week when Erik Kallgren was injured in his start against the Laval Rocket.

Marlies head coach Greg Moore confirmed to reporters on Friday that Kallgren suffered a concussion. The Maple Leafs former No. 3 goaltender, Michael Hutchinson, came in to relieve Kallgren and allowed four goals on 28 shots.

The lack of depth in goal hasn't had adversely affected Campbell's play. He is 7-1-0 in November with a .963 save percentage in that span. The team has also given Campbell sessions away from the team's practice, a collaborative effort among Keefe, goaltending coach Steve Briere and the medical team to ensure he gets the required rest and recovery.

"Jack's been good with it and he's managed it really well," Keefe said. "If he needs or wants practice reps, he speaks up and communicates that.

"But we also design practice in a way where he doesn't have to take on certain reps."

Liljegren in, Dermott out

The only lineup change for the Maple Leafs sees a rotation on the bottom pair as Timothy Liljegren goes back in and Travis Dermott will rest as a scratch. Despite winning 10 of their last 11 games, Keefe continues to tweak the lineup as he tries to get certain players some rest.