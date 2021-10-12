Leafs' Marner to be Re-Evaluated on Wednesday Following Collision at Practice

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning after he was involved in an on-ice with teammate Wayne Simmonds at practice on Tuesday.

"He had a bit of glancing blow there with Simmer on the ice, it's just precautionary at this point in time," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice. "We'll re-evaluate him in the morning and take it from there."

Simmonds appeared to be apologetic after the incident, tending to Marner for a few minutes before the player got up and spoke to a trainer at the bench. Marner then departed practice.

"You never want to see anyone leave practice, especially a guy that we count on a lot for and he brings to the team," Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said of Marner. "Hopefully [it's] nothing too serious and he can be ready to go tomorrow."

As practice continued on, Michael Amadio skated as a placeholder in the bumper position for the team's top power-play unit. The Leafs have been trying Marner in the middle of the ice for the team's top power-play unit throughout the preseason, a position he hasn't played in before at this level.

With Auston Matthews slated to miss the first three games as he recovers from wrist surgery, Jason Spezza moved to the right flank on the team's top power-play unit. Ondrej Kase moved to the left flank to fill in for Spezza.

Should Marner not be able healthy enough to suit up on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs may have to adjust their roster ahead of the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs submitted a roster of 22 active players on their roster yesterday. Ilya Mikheyev was placed on the long-term injured reserve and is out for a minimum of eight weeks with a broken thumb suffered in the team's final pre-season game on Saturday. Matthews is on the roster, despite the fact that he will miss the next three games.

If Marner's injury isn't deemed long-term and he can't play, it leaves the team with 20 skaters (11 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders).

At practice, Travis Dermott skated as the team's sixth defenseman alongside Rasmus Sandin. The arrangement suggests Liljegren will be a healthy scratch for opening night.

As the Marner situation progressed here's what can unfold:

A) If Marner is evaluated on Wednesday and he can play, the lineup as it looked in practice is the one you'd likely see against the Ottawa Senators.

B) If Marner isn't cleared to play, the Leafs could go with their current roster of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

C) If Marner isn't cleared to play, The Leafs could send Liljegren to the Marlies (he's waivers exempt) and can bring up a forward to dress a lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen.