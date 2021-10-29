Maple Leafs sign Morgan Rielly to 8-Year, $60 Million Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up their top pending unrestricted free agent.

Morgan Rielly signed an eight-year contract extension, the team announced just before practice on Friday.

The contract carries a salary cap hit of $7.5 million.

The 27-year-old was free to sign with any team after the end of his current contract. He received a raise of $2.5 million on average per year than that of his previous deal.

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He scored five goals and 30 assists in 55 games in 2020-'21.

Rielly was the team's first-round NHL Draft choice (fifth overall) in 2012 and is currently the longest-serving member of the team/

More to come...