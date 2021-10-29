Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Maple Leafs sign Morgan Rielly to 8-Year, $60 Million Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have committed to their top defenseman, inking Morgan Rielly to an eight-year deal at an average annual value of $7.5 million.
Author:

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up their top pending unrestricted free agent.

Morgan Rielly signed an eight-year contract extension, the team announced just before practice on Friday.

The contract carries a salary cap hit of $7.5 million.

The 27-year-old was free to sign with any team after the end of his current contract. He received a raise of $2.5 million on average per year than that of his previous deal.

Rielly has four assists in eight games this season. He scored five goals and 30 assists in 55 games in 2020-'21.

Rielly was the team's first-round NHL Draft choice (fifth overall) in 2012 and is currently the longest-serving member of the team/

More to come...

TOP HEADLINES

Rielly
Play
News

Maple Leafs sign Morgan Rielly to 8-Year, $60 Million Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have committed to their top defenseman, inking Morgan Rielly to an eight-year deal at an average annual value of $7.5 million.

just now
Bill Guerin
News

Bill Guerin Expected to be Named GM of USA Olympic Men's Hockey Team

Sources have told TheHockeyNews.com that Bill Guerin is expected to be named GM of Team USA at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

47 minutes ago
Joel Quenneville
Play
News

Joel Quenneville Out as Panthers Head Coach

Joel Quenneville has resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers in the wake of the independent investigation commissioned by the Chicago Blackhawks into allegations against a former team video coach.

13 hours ago