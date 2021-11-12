Leafs' Tavares Aiming to Return, Goalie Plan for Saturday Hazy

John Tavares will likely return to the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup when they host the Calgary Flames after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Tavares took part during the team's morning skate on Friday and skated alongside regular linemates Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander during line rushes.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the plan for Tavares is to play, but they'll have forward Joey Anderson take the warmup just in case.

The Maple Leafs' captain missed Wednesday's 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Tavares has seven goals and six assists in 13 games this season. He's currently tied for the team goals with William Nylander and tied for the team lead in points with Nylander and Mitch Marner.

"Whether he's thriving and scoring on a high clip like he has right now or whether it wasn't going in for him this season, defensively he's been great for us there," Keefe said of Tavares. "His complete game has been great."

With Tavares returning to the fold, Nick Ritchie will move back to the fourth like to skate alongside veterans Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza.

Kirill Semyonov will be a healthy scratch after making his NHL debut in place of the injured Tavares.

"He's obviously got a skillset, he's a great skater and I thought he looked good the other night," Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said of Semyonov. "For a guy to come in and play that role and be pretty seamless with that transition is pretty impressive."

Semyonov logged an ice time of 10:33 in his debut. The Leafs' signed the Russian forward to an entry-level contract back in May.

Tavares' return also means the power-play units will revert back to the way before the game in Philadelphia and Ritchie will move to the net-front spot on the second unit.

The Leafs have at least one power-play goal in their six games (seven goals total) and that followed a string of six consecutive games without tally on special teams.

"It's in sync," Keefe said. "Guys are reading off each other well. It's evolved.

"We had a plan coming into the season and it takes a little time to get that going and the Auston (Matthews) situation missed first three games due to wrist surgery), it created some challenges for us in that sense but guys seem to be reading off each other the way we want them to and they are using their skill and creativity and the structure and the plan that's put in place."

The Maple Leafs rank sixth in the power play, tied with the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes, heading into Friday's games.

Campbell in goal Friday, Saturday a mystery

Following a 36-save shutout on Wednesday, Jack Campbell will start in goal again against the Flames. He has started in every game since Petr Mrazek was shut down for a month with a groin injury earlier this week.

This weekend marks the first time the Leafs face back-to-back games. Although goaltender Joseph Woll has been up with the club in Mrazek's absence, the Leafs wouldn't disclose their plan beyond Friday.

"We're going to focus on today," Keefe said when asked about the goalie situation. "We have a plan, of course, but we're holding until we have all the information before the next game that we're just going to focus on tonight's game."

Following the news of Mrazek's shutdown, Keefe mentioned they were looking at options. Michael Hutchinson had been serving as the team's third goaltender but struggled in two appearances this season. He has an .857 save percentage in four periods of work this season.

Keefe also talked up Erik Kallgren. The Swedish goaltender is 3-2 with a .910 save percentage with the Marlies this season.

If it's not Woll, Hutchinson or Kallgren, the team could elect to go with Campbell again on Saturday. However, given the team is mindful of managing their starter's workload, that doesn't seem to be the most prudent course of action.

Mikheyev and Scott work before practice

Ilya Mikheyev continues to work on his skating as he recovers from a broken thumb.

The Russian forward worked with skating staff before the morning skate session. Although he had a stick in his hand, he did not take any shots. Given the two-month timeline given for his injury, he's still at least a couple of weeks away from a return.

Goaltender Ian Scott was on the ice in full gear and was taking shots from coaches. He reinjured his groin during training camp and there is no timeline yet for his return.