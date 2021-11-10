Maple Leafs' Tavares and Kase Gametime Decisions Against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares and Ondrej Kase remain game-time decisions ahead of the team's contents against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Their official status won't be known until after the team's warmup.

"Both guys are on the ice here still, that's a positive and they're preparing to play," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Obviously that's positive from where they were at yesterday but they are going to be a game-time decision so we won't know until after warmup."

Tavares and Kase's injuries are undisclosed. Kase left Wednesday’s optional morning session early along with the other regulars who took part and are scheduled to play against the Flyers.

Tavares stayed on longer and did a lot of edge work with Maple Leafs assistant coach Manny Malhotra and T.J Millar of the team's coaching development program. He remained on the ice for approximately 40 minutes.

The only player to stay on longer than Tavares was Travis Dermott, a healthy scratch on defense.

"We're going to give them as much as time as we can to be feeling good," Keefe said of Tavares and Kase. "The fact that we're even considering them [the injuries] are pretty minor at this stage."

Forwards Kirill Semyonov and Joey Anderson will take part in the warmup and either one or both of them would go into the lineup should one or both of Tavares and Kase not be available.

Anderson skated on the team's third line alongside Pierre Engvall and David Kampf at practice on Tuesday. Semyonov skated with Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza after regular linemate Nick Ritchie moved up to the second line in place of Tavares.

Tavares was the lone goal scorer during the team’s 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. He’s currently on a three-game goal streak and he has scored six goals in his last six games

The only confirmed lineup change that will see Justin Holl on defence return after sitting out the last five games as a healthy scratch.

"[I] just want to see him not to overthink it, not to overdo it," Keefe said of Holl. He's a guy when he's playing well he's skating offensively and defensively. He's getting in people's way, defensively. He's physical, getting play stopped and then moving it quickly up the ice to our forwards and getting us going on offense. So that's really it."