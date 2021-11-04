Marian Gaborik Officially Announces Retirement from NHL

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best Slovakian-born players of all time has hung up his skates.

Marian Gaborik officially announced his retirement on Thursday morning, closing the book on a 17-year NHL career that spanned over 1,000 games and featured a whopping 407 goals and 408 assists for 815 total points.

He also captured the Stanley Cup in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings.

Gaborik broke into the NHL with the Minnesota Wild during the franchise's inaugural season in 2000-2001, lifting the organization to prominence throughout his eight years in the Twin Cities. At just 20 years old, Gaborik helped lead the Wild to their first postseason appearance ever, dragging them all the way to the 2003 Western Conference Finals thanks to a remarkable 17 points in 18 games during that run.

Following his tenure in Minnesota, Gaborik enjoyed a successful four-year run with the New York Rangers that saw him establish a career-high in goals with 42 and break the 40-goal barrier twice. Gaborik would also reach the Conference Finals with the Rangers in 2012, racking up 11 points in 20 postseason games.

Stanley Cup glory could only evade the Slovakian sniper for so long, however, as after coming over to Los Angeles from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2014 trade deadline, Gaborik would play a central role in capturing the second Cup in Kings' franchise history thanks to his 22 points in 26 games.

Despite his career accolades, Gaborik has still remained relatively underrated in broader hockey circles. Hopefully, his retirement spurs fans to recognize just how good he was at his peak.