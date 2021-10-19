Mike Bossy Diagnosed with Lung Cancer

Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy delivered some heartbreaking news on Tuesday evening, announcing that he will be taking some time off from his broadcasting job at TVA Sports after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The New York Islanders legend informed the public of his diagnosis in a self-penned letter to readers on the TVA Sports website, saying that he will fight the disease "...with all the determination and all the ardor that you have seen me display on the ice and in my game. That same determination that has helped me achieve my dreams and counting my goals, the one that propelled me to the top of my sport, when I still put on my skates.”

Bossy also asked the public to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

This is difficult news for any hockey fan to grapple with.

Bossy is one of the greatest goal scorers to ever lace up skates, racking up a whopping 573 goals, good for 22nd all-time in NHL history, in just 752 career games, as his career was tragically cut short due to injury. The 64-year-old won four consecutive Stanley Cups with the Islanders during the franchise's heyday in the 1980s, along with a Calder Trophy, three Lady Byng trophies, eight all-star team selections, and the 1981-82 Conne Smythe.

Needless to say, the entire hockey world sends their thoughts to the Bossy family and wishes Mike a smooth recovery.