Report: Canadiens Expect Carey Price to Return to Team "Soon"

According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, the Montreal Canadiens expect goaltender Carey Price to return to the team "soon" after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Engels reported that there is no exact date yet for Price's return, but that it's expected that he will not remain in the program after the minimum 30-day period and could be back with the club as early as this weekend.

Price, who underwent knee surgery during the offseason to repair a torn meniscus, had been absent from all of training camp and has not played a game this year.

The Player Assistance Program was founded in 1996 as a resource for players and their families to seek help with issues such as substance abuse and mental health, providing them with access to counselors in each NHL city.

Price was the cornerstone of Montreal's surprising Stanley Cup playoff run last season. However, the 34-year-old has been ravaged by injuries since 2015-16, starting just 25 games in 2021 while either playing through various ailments or missing time altogether on multiple occasions before.

The Canadiens currently sit last in the Atlantic Division with a 2-8-0 record through 10 games, the most of any team in the division. Only Arizona (one point) has fewer points than the Canadiens in 2021-22.