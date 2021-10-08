October 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

More Olympic Teams Name NHL Participants

Latvia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia each named its first three players for their respective 2022 Olympic rosters, with all participants currently belonging to NHL organizations.
Author:
Leon Draisaitl

After Canada, USA, Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic officially announced their first three Olympic NHLers on Thursday, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia did the same on Friday.

The NHL and NHLPA requested that each team names its first three NHLers ahead of the first Olympic roster reveal on Oct. 15. 

Latvia was the first to do so, naming Rudolfs Balcers, Zemgus Girgensons and AHLer Kristians Rubins to the team that made the Olympics off of the qualification round.

Switzerland went strong with its first three players, choosing Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi to represent the squad.

Germany is hoping to build off of the team's silver medal in 2018 with one of its strongest men's Olympic teams ever. Leon Draisaitl, Phillipp Grubauer and Moritz Seider will all represent the team in Beijing.

And Slovakia, who, like Latvia, made it through via the qualification tournament, will go with veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak and defensemen Erik Cernak and Andrej Sekera.

TOP HEADLINES

Leon Draisaitl
Play
News

More Olympic Teams Name NHL Participants

Latvia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia each named its first three players for their respective 2022 Olympic rosters, with all participants currently belonging to NHL organizations.

just now
Kurtis Gabriel and Michael Pezzetta
Play
News

Canada’s NHL Teams Embrace Return to Normal Divisions

The NHL changed all of its divisions for 2020-21 — a season shortened to 56 games — with the aim of cutting travel and potential COVID-19 exposure. Canadian teams were forced to play each other – but now they're returning as close to normal as possible.

9 minutes ago
USATSI_16020122_168394049_lowres
Play
News

Maple Leafs Notebook: Liljegren Pushing for Opening Night Spot

Now in his fifth year in the organization, Timothy Liljegren is making a hard push to become an everyday NHL player.

15 hours ago