More Olympic Teams Name NHL Participants

Latvia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia each named its first three players for their respective 2022 Olympic rosters, with all participants currently belonging to NHL organizations.

Stefan Brending/Lizenz

After Canada, USA, Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic officially announced their first three Olympic NHLers on Thursday, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia did the same on Friday.

The NHL and NHLPA requested that each team names its first three NHLers ahead of the first Olympic roster reveal on Oct. 15.

Latvia was the first to do so, naming Rudolfs Balcers, Zemgus Girgensons and AHLer Kristians Rubins to the team that made the Olympics off of the qualification round.

Switzerland went strong with its first three players, choosing Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi to represent the squad.

Germany is hoping to build off of the team's silver medal in 2018 with one of its strongest men's Olympic teams ever. Leon Draisaitl, Phillipp Grubauer and Moritz Seider will all represent the team in Beijing.

And Slovakia, who, like Latvia, made it through via the qualification tournament, will go with veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak and defensemen Erik Cernak and Andrej Sekera.