NHL 22: Full X-Factor Player List Revealed

NHL 22: Full Superstar X-Factor Player List Revealed
EA Sports has announced the 50-player list that will have X-Factors in NHL 22.
The game, set for release on Oct. 15, 2022, will feature X-Factors for the first time. The feature has been used in other EA Sports titles, allowing star players to use abilities that put them beyond the rest of the league.
Here's a look at the full 50-player list:
Shooters
Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe
Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee
John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap
Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand
Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee
Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy
Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker
Skaters
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker
Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges
Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels
Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse
Hockey IQ
Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String
Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick
Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone
Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick
Passers
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape
Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye
Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It
Defenders
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up
Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown
Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist
Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In
How X-Factors Will Work
Hockey Ultimate Team
In the popular competitive mode, there will be power-up items that give players one x-factor ability to start with while unlocking more as they progress through the game.
World of Chel
As shown in the technical beta launched earlier this month, just playing World of Chel modes, such as EASHL, 3s Eliminator and drop-in games will allow you to unlock x-factor abilities for your customized player.
Be a Pro
Be a Pro has always had a focus on carving out your own story through your NHL career, and, like in World of Chel, your customized player will earn and equip the x-factor abilities while furthering your future.
Franchise Mode
GMs will get more advanced scouting options thanks to x-factors, which are supposed to contribute to things such as line chemistry, trade values and more.
Need to Know:
Release Date: October 15, 2021
Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One
Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition
Publisher: EA Sports
Developer: EA Vancouver
Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)
Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro
Cross-Platform/Generation: No
