NHL 22: Full X-Factor Player List Revealed

September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

NHL 22: Full Superstar X-Factor Player List Revealed

EA Sports has announced the 50-player list that will have X-Factors in NHL 22.
Author:
Publish date:

EA Sports has announced the 50-player list that will have X-Factors in NHL 22.

The game, set for release on Oct. 15, 2022, will feature X-Factors for the first time. The feature has been used in other EA Sports titles, allowing star players to use abilities that put them beyond the rest of the league.

Here's a look at the full 50-player list:

Shooters

Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe
Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee
John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap
Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand
Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee
Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy
Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker

Skaters

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker
Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges
Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels
Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse

Hockey IQ

Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String
Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick
Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone
Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper
Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick

Passers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape
Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye
Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye
Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye
Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It

Defenders

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up
Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist
Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In

To learn more about the individual X-Factors, click here.

-----

How X-Factors Will Work

Hockey Ultimate Team

In the popular competitive mode, there will be power-up items that give players one x-factor ability to start with while unlocking more as they progress through the game.

World of Chel

As shown in the technical beta launched earlier this month, just playing World of Chel modes, such as EASHL, 3s Eliminator and drop-in games will allow you to unlock x-factor abilities for your customized player.

Be a Pro

Be a Pro has always had a focus on carving out your own story through your NHL career, and, like in World of Chel, your customized player will earn and equip the x-factor abilities while furthering your future.

Franchise Mode

GMs will get more advanced scouting options thanks to x-factors, which are supposed to contribute to things such as line chemistry, trade values and more.

-----

Need to Know:

Release Date: October 15, 2021
Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One
Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition
Publisher: EA Sports
Developer: EA Vancouver
Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)
Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro
Cross-Platform/Generation: No

-----

NHL 22 Superstar X-Factors

NHL22_XFactor_VictorHedman_9x16
NHL22_XFactor_AleksanderBarkov_9x16
NHL22_XFactor_AlexanderOvechkin__9x16
25
Gallery
25 Images

TOP HEADLINES

NHL 22
Play
News

NHL 22: Full X-Factor Player List Revealed

EA Sports has announced the 50-player list that will have X-Factors in NHL 22.

Vladimir Tarasenko
Play
News

Eichel, Tarasenko Could Stay Put to Start the Season

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko dominated this summer's trade rumor mill. However, several factors could see both players remain with their current clubs once the 2021-22 season opens next month.

E_vg5FPUUAIINbI
Play
News

Coyotes Bring Back White Kachina Jerseys

The Arizona Coyotes officially brought back their famed white Kachina jerseys for the 2021-22 NHL season.