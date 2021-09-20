NHL 22: Full X-Factor Player List Revealed

EA Sports has announced the 50-player list that will have X-Factors in NHL 22.

The game, set for release on Oct. 15, 2022, will feature X-Factors for the first time. The feature has been used in other EA Sports titles, allowing star players to use abilities that put them beyond the rest of the league.

Here's a look at the full 50-player list:

Shooters

Auston Matthews, Toronto - Shock and Awe

Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - Make It Snappy

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay - Make It Snappy

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh - Shnipe

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington - One Tee

John Carlson, Washington - Thunderclap

Alex Debrincat, Chicago - Make It Snappy

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh - Beautiful Backhand

Shea Theodore, Vegas - Heatseeker

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg - Shnipe

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay - One Tee

Jack Eichel, Buffalo (for now) - Make It Snappy

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey - Heatseeker

Skaters

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado - Ankle Breaker

Matt Barzal, NY Islanders - Elite Edges

Connor McDavid, Edmonton - Wheels

Cale Makar, Colorado - Elite Edges

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay - Wheels

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh - In Reverse

Hockey IQ

Patrick Kane, Chicago - Puck on a String

Seth Jones, Chicago Quick Pick

Aleksander Barkov, Florida - All Alone

Joe Pavelski, Dallas - Big Tipper

Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis - Quick Draw

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado - Crease Crasher

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles - Quick Pick

Passers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton - Tape to Tape

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado - Tape to Tape

Sebastian Aho, Carolina - Third Eye

Mitch Marner, Toronto - Third Eye

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Tape to Tape

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver - Third Eye

Roman Josi, Nashville - Send It

Defenders

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay - Stick 'Em Up

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia - Stick 'Em Up

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas - Shutdown

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina - Shutdown

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay - Contortionist

Carey Price, Montreal - Post to Post

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago - All Or Nothing

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg - Dialed In

To learn more about the individual X-Factors, click here.

-----

How X-Factors Will Work

Hockey Ultimate Team

In the popular competitive mode, there will be power-up items that give players one x-factor ability to start with while unlocking more as they progress through the game.

World of Chel

As shown in the technical beta launched earlier this month, just playing World of Chel modes, such as EASHL, 3s Eliminator and drop-in games will allow you to unlock x-factor abilities for your customized player.

Be a Pro

Be a Pro has always had a focus on carving out your own story through your NHL career, and, like in World of Chel, your customized player will earn and equip the x-factor abilities while furthering your future.

Franchise Mode

GMs will get more advanced scouting options thanks to x-factors, which are supposed to contribute to things such as line chemistry, trade values and more.

-----

Need to Know:

Release Date: October 15, 2021

Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One

Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)

Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro

Cross-Platform/Generation: No

-----