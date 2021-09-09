NHL 22: How Superstar X-Factors Work

As more features get announced in NHL 22, here's a quick breakdown of how x-factors will work in the next iteration of the EA Sports hockey franchise.

Ahead of the game's launch on Oct. 15, 2021, EA Sports has released new information on how the new Superstar X-Factors will work across all of the game's major modes.



More information is planned to be shared over the next two days, according to EA Sports, but the gist of it can be found below:

Hockey Ultimate Team

In the popular competitive mode, there will be power-up items that give players one x-factor ability to start with while unlocking more as they progress through the game.

World of Chel

As shown in the technical beta launched earlier this month, just playing World of Chel modes, such as EASHL, 3s Eliminator and drop-in games will allow you to unlock x-factor abilities for your customized player.

Be a Pro

Be a Pro has always had a focus on carving out your own story through your NHL career, and, like in World of Chel, your customized player will earn and equip the x-factor abilities while furthering your future.

Franchise Mode

GMs will get more advanced scouting options thanks to x-factors, which are supposed to contribute to things such as line chemistry, trade values and more.