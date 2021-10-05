NHL 22: Top 50 Player Ratings Revealed

After weeks of being teased on social media, EA Sports has released the list of the top 50 players in NHL 22 by overall rating.
It's always a big topic of debate – tons of people will disagree with individual players. In reality, the difference between 90 and 87, for example, is truly minor. If you play franchise mode, the players evolve – or devolve – so it doesn't last for long, anyways.
Still, it's a fun topic. So, let's take a look at the top 50 player ratings for NHL 22, set to release on Oct. 15, 2021. Note, this list doesn't include goaltenders – the top 10 was released last week.
Top 50 Skater Ratings in NHL 22
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers - 95
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche - 93
3. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins - 93
4. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers - 93
5. Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks - 92
6. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lighting - 92
7. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning - 92
8. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals - 92
9. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs - 92
10. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins - 91
11. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins - 91
12. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins - 91
13. Artemi Panarin, NY Rangers - 91
14. Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres (for now) - 91
15. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers - 90
16. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers - 90
17. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche - 90
18. Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs - 90
19. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators - 90
20. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings - 90
21. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning - 90
22. John Carlson, Washington Capitals - 90
23. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets- 90
24. Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins - 90
25. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning - 89
26. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights - 89
27. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers - 89
28. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes - 89
29. Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis Blues - 89
30. Mathew Barzal, NY Islanders - 89
31. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights - 89
32. Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks - 88
33. Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals - 88
34. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild - 88
35. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets - 88
36. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs - 88
37. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 88
38. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks - 88
39. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils - 88
40. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets - 88
41. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames - 88
42. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators - 88
43. Adam Fox, NY Rangers - 87
44. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins - 87
45. Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers - 87
46. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes - 87
47. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins - 87
48. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets - 87
49. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers - 87
50. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers - 87
Top 10 Goalie Ratings in NHL 22
1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning - 92
2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets - 91
3. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens - 90
4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks - 90
5. Tuukka Rask, UFA - 90
6. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks - 89
7. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames - 88
8. Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken - 87
9. Semyon Varlamov, NY Islanders - 87
10. Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights - 87
A full Hockey Ultimate Team deep dive will be released on Wednesday at 11:00 AM ET.
Need to Know:
Release Date: October 15, 2021
Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One (no cross-play)
Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition
Publisher: EA Sports
Developer: EA Vancouver
Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)
Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro