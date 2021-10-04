NHL 22: What You Need to Know About Franchise Mode and Be a Pro

We have more information about two popular modes in NHL 22, and fans will even get the opportunity to finally download and share rosters. Here's what you need to know.

The latest NHL 22 deep dive is here, with EA Sports taking a closer look at what Be a Pro and Franchise Mode will look like when the game launches on Oct. 15, 2021.

To watch the full breakdown, click the video above. For a synopsis on what you need to know, let's take a look at a few of the key points:

Be a Pro

Each player archetype has specific goals they need to accomplish to get their unique X-Factor rewards while following the same initial "The Journey Begins" storyline. Once the game enters more complex storylines, players will need to make decisions as to which storyline they want to take part in. Overall, it's rather similar to what we saw in NHL 21.

Franchise Mode

There are multiple different options specifically regarding expansion. You can start as the 32nd team - the Seattle Kraken - and build the team ahead of the 2021-22 season like in previous games. You can also start a 33rd team and make it whatever you like, like in previous games when there were just 31 active teams in the league.

Different X-Factors will change how line chemistry works, although you won't be negatively impacted if you don't have a bunch of players without X-Factors. Again, overall, not much has changed from NHL 21 from an overall standpoint.

Roster Sharing

One of the most requested updates in NHL video game history will in fact be showing up in NHL 22. Roster sharing, allowing fans to share custom roster files to anyone in franchise mode. For example, you could download a full 1999 custom roster file and use it to play on your own console.

This will especially be important for EKHL/NCAA prospects that would not be in the game otherwise. You could already create them and assign them to teams, but people with advanced knowledge of the prospects can utilize this in a big way.

The update will be live in December according to community manager The Clapperton. For dedicated fans of franchise mode, this is huge.

A full Hockey Ultimate Team deep dive will be released on Wednesday at 11:00 AM ET.

For The Hockey News' full coverage of NHL 22, click here.

-----

Need to Know:

Release Date: October 15, 2021

Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One

Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)

Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro

Cross-Platform/Generation: No