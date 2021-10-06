NHL 22: What You Need to Know About HUT

Hockey Ultimate Team is one of the most popular modes in NHL 22 and the mode features some quality of life upgrades this time around. Here's what you need to know.

Hockey Ultimate Team is one of the most popular modes in the NHL video game franchise, and EA Sports has released a detailed breakdown of HUT ahead of NHL 22's official launch next week.

The biggest improvements seem to be in the quality of life additions. One feature, the trade pile, allows you to select players and send them to the trade pile instantly. Then, you can go to your pile and choose what you want to do with the cards.

Many players expressed interest that the mode should be less of a grind, as seen in other EA titles such as FIFA. In previous iterations, the game penalized you if you didn't have certain meta cards – something that is an issue in real-life card games at points, too. But the feeling here is that in the game you can really customize your lineup with the team you want and let the skill take over.

If you have EA Play, you can start accessing your 10-hour trial of the game on Thursday, Oct. 7.

How the X-Factors Will Work

In HUT, there will be power-up items that give players one x-factor ability to start with while unlocking more as they progress through the game.

Synergies

Team-based synergies are no more. Player synergies are the only ones now, which already is a welcome feature. This, mixed in with not having a cap on the number of ability points a team can have, should allow for better team-building.

Gold Collectables Are Gone

One of the more unpopular aspects of previous HUT iterations were gold collectibles, which would be used to be traded in to collect star player cards. Those are gone and based on social media reactions, many people are thrilled about it.

New Content: Star of the Month and Plays of the Year

In HUT, Star of the Month will recognize some of the top players in the European leagues, while Plays of the Year will be released to commemorate important moments during the NHL season. This is in addition to Team of the Week remaining an active part of the game mode.

Other

Icons will be upgradable

HUT Champs will have win-based rewards

Team building sets are overall based

Squad Battles will no longer have cooldowns – they're always open

X-Factor Pre-Order

Players who pre-order the X-Factor edition of NHL 22 will get two packs out of a choice of 25, an X-Factor power-up starter pack and one X-Factor power-up pack per month for four months. To learn more, click here.

Need to Know:

Release Date: October 15, 2021

Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One (no cross-play)

Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)

Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro