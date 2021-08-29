NHL 22's World of Chel Mode: What You Need to Know

On Sunday, EA Sports showcased its changes for the World of Chel, including new, faster menu systems, more customizable EASHL player builds and more. Here's what you need to know.

The news keeps coming in regards to EA Sports' new NHL video game offering, NHL 22.

On Sunday, EA Sports showcased its changes for the World of Chel, including new, faster menu systems, more customizable EASHL player builds and more.

Custom player builds was a popular announcement, focusing on building a more unique player than what we've seen in recent iterations of the game.

Using new "zone abilities" and "superstar abilities," you can customize your players to excel in certain aspects of the game. There are 12 player classes to choose from, but each class has the ability to be fully customizable based on your play style.

"You’ll now have the full ability to edit any attribute plus or minus 5 points," EA Sports said on their website. "Each attribute has a certain cost associated with it, so body checking costs more to upgrade compared to something like offensive awareness. You will be able to take away points from any attribute within the same category to upgrade a different one. This will give you full control of how you play out on the ice."

For eSports organizers, a setting will be available to prevent players from skipping replays after a play – allowing for broadcasts to showcase something that just occurred like a goal or a big hit.

Other new features include shortening the EASHL Club Finals from two weeks to just nine days and more options for team sizes when searching for games.

EA also announced that the NHL 22 closed technical test will begin at 1:00 PM ET on Mon. Aug. 30, 2021.

-----

Need to Know:

Release Date: October 15, 2021

Platforms: Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One

Version: Standard, X-Factor Edition

Publisher: EA Sports

Developer: EA Vancouver

Graphics Engine: Frostbite (all platforms)

Cover Athlete: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Commentary: James Cybulski, Ray Ferraro

Cross-Platform/Generation: No

Screenshots

NHL 22 World of Chel Screenshots