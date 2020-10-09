NHL Free Agency Frenzy 2020: Signing tracker and analysis

It's not July 1, but with plenty of stars available and lots of teams looking for help, it will be madness. Welcome to NHL free agency day 2020. Stay tuned to this page throughout the day for minute-by-minute updates and analysis of every UFA deal. (Salary data via capfriendly.com.)

12:41 p.m.

DETROIT RED WINGS: D Jon Merrill signs a one-year $925,000 deal

THN'S TAKE: To come shortly. – Matt Larkin

---

12:34 p.m.

FLORIDA PANTHERS: D Radko Gudas signs a three-year $7.5-million deal ($2.5-million AAV)

THN'S TAKE: To come shortly. – Ryan Kennedy

---

12:27 p.m.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING: D Luke Schenn signs a one-year, $800,000 deal

THN'S TAKE: Schenn doesn’t bring anything flashy at this stage of his career, but he’s a reliable enough depth defenseman who can be a swingman in the No. 6 or 7 spot and bring physicality. Because he started his NHL career as a teenager, it feels like he’s been around forever, but he’s quietly just 30. He appeared in 11 post-season games during Tampa’s run to the 2020 Stanley Cup. Logging just 10:52 per night over that span, Schenn quietly led all NHLers in 5-on-5 hits per 60 minutes during the bubble tournament, per naturalstattrick.com (min. 50 minutes). You know what you’re getting with him: a meat-and-potatoes game. – Matt Larkin

---

12:26 p.m.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING: LW Patrick Maroon signs a two-year, $1.8-million deal ($900,000 AAV)

THN'S TAKE: It worked so well the first time, why not try again? Maroon re-ups with Tampa Bay after the power forward and the Lightning combined for the Stanley Cup this season. Maroon's relationship with coach Jon Cooper goes all the way back to Maroon's junior days, so there was certainly a level of comfort when the St. Louis native originally signed with the team last year. Maroon brings size, toughness and some scoring back to a lineup that will have an even bigger target on its back next year as the defending champs. For $900,000 a year, Maroon is a good fit and he should still have enough in the tank to bring value in both years of the contract. – Ryan Kennedy

---

12:16 p.m.

DETROIT RED WINGS: RW Bobby Ryan signs a one-year, $1-million deal

THN'S TAKE: Ryan gets a fresh start on a rebuilding team. He spent the past season getting his life together and addressing his alcohol abuse issues, returned to the Ottawa Senators lineup with flair late in the season and won the Masterton Trophy for his perseverance and dedication to hockey. Ryan, 33, is far removed from his best years as a regular 30-goal scorer with the Anaheim Ducks, but he was still effective in spurts during his tenure with Ottawa and can be counted on for a double-digit goal total in a Detroit lineup that needs viable NHL players and revived Robby Fabbri’s career last season. Since Ryan’s contract is just for one year, he should be a flippable asset at the 2021 trade deadline for a Red Wings team still far away from contention. It’s a “prove it” season, and with Ryan’s personal life in its best place in a long time, he could have a nice comeback year. – Matt Larkin

---

12:10 p.m.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS: G Malcolm Subban signs a two-year, $1.5-million deal($750,000 AAV)

THN'S TAKE: The Blackhawks are giving Malcolm Subban the best opportunity of his career. Since they won’t be re-signing Corey Crawford, they plan to roll with a trio of Subban, Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen in what should be an open competition to win the role of starting goaltender going forward. Subban, 26, has about one full season’s worth of NHL experience in his career: 66 games, 60 starts, a disappointing 2.97 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. But he’s never started more than 20 games in a season. Goalies bloom later than skaters and defensemen, so the Hawks are hoping Subban shows his best self with a chance at a bigger role. – Matt Larkin

--

12:04 p.m.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS: LW Wayne Simmonds signs a one-year, $1.5-million deal

THN'S TAKE: Toronto takes advantage of its geography by inking local product Simmonds to a one-year deal for a very reasonable cap hit. While Simmonds may no longer be the weapon he was in his prime, the veteran still gives the Maple Leafs exactly what they need: toughness. With Josh Anderson in Montreal and the Bruins always nasty, Toronto now has someone who can stick up for his teammates and maybe pop in some tertiary offense thanks to his netfront play. And for just $1.5 million, there is basically no risk in the deal for the Leafs. – Ryan Kennedy

---

11:35 a.m.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS: G Henrik Lundqvist signs a one-year, $1.5-million deal

THN'S TAKE: In New York, Henrik Lundqvist is known as The King. In Washington, he’s known as The Tormentor. As much as the Pittsburgh Penguins have been the Capitals’ post-season kryptonite over the years, Lundqvist was in the nets for the Rangers when they vanquished the Capitals in the second round in 2012 and 2015 and in the first round in 2013. Now Lundqvist is a Capital on a one-year deal at $1.5 million, which gives Washington a low-risk, low-price mentor and backup for Ilya Samsonov. And if you believe the Capitals are still a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, it gives Lundqvist an opportunity to chase that elusive championship at the age of 38. Lundqvist is not the same goalie who chased the Capitals from the playoffs three times in a four-year span and backstopped the Rangers to the Stanley Cup final in 2014 and the Eastern Conference final a year later, but he doesn’t have to be. – Ken Campbell

---