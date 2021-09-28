NHL Investigating Evander Kane for Breaking COVID Protocols

Evander Kane is once again under investigation, this time for allegedly breaking the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

What has Evander Kane not been investigated for?

That's the question on everyone's minds on Tuesday afternoon as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL has once again opened an official investigation into the Sharks forward, this time relating to him allegedly breaking the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The news comes just days after the NHL closed an investigation into claims that Kane had been gambling on league games, of which the league did not find suitable enough evidence to confirm his guilt, before immediately opening another investigation into a series of serious accusations relating to his past behavior towards his estranged wife.

Not much is known regarding the specifics of this new investigation, only that Kane is alleged to have broken the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and therefore jeopardized the health and safety of the San Jose Sharks players and staff.

Interestingly, Kane has not reported to Sharks training camp as of the time of publication, with the team reportedly brokering an agreement with him that he should stay away "until further notice".

Being the subject of two active investigations at the moment, it's unlikely that Kane suits up for the Sharks – or any team, for that matter – any time soon.