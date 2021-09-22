"No Evidence": NHL Concludes Evander Kane Gambling Investigation

The NHL has found no evidence to support allegations that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane gambled on San Jose Sharks games.

Evander Kane (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

The NHL announced on Wednesday evening that the league has found no evidence to support allegations that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane gambled on league games.

The accusations came from Kane's estranged wife, Anna, in an Instagram post back in July.

“The investigation included a detailed review of social media, public data, and court filings from the bankruptcy proceeding initiated by Mr. Kane in January 2021 and his pending divorce proceeding; a review of sports betting data and analysis; and in person and virtual interviews of members of the Sharks organization and others, including Mr. Kane," a statement from the NHL read. "It should be noted that Ms. Kane refused to participate in the investigation."

“The investigation uncovered no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane’s accusations that Mr. Kane bet or otherwise participated in gambling on NHL games, and no evidence to corroborate the allegations that Mr. Kane ‘threw’ games or did not put forward his best effort to help the Sharks win games," the league's statement said. "To the contrary, the evidence raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations."

The investigation was dealt by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP in conjunction with NHL Security. The NHL now considers the matter closed.

The news comes a day after allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence by Anna Kane.

"Additional unrelated allegations, however, involving potential wrongdoing by Mr. Kane have been brought to our attention. These allegations are being thoroughly investigated and the National Hockey League will have no further comment regarding their substance pending completion of that process."

The full statement can be found below: