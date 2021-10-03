October 3, 2021
Oilers Forward Josh Archibald Out Indefinitely With Myocarditis

Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett has said that forward Josh Archibald is out indefinitely after having been diagnosed with myocarditis.
Josh Archibald

Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett has said that forward Josh Archibald is out indefinitely after having been diagnosed with myocarditis.

Tippett also revealed that Archibald had COVID-19 over the off-season. Earlier in September, Oilers GM Ken Holland confirmed to Oilers Now Radio host Bob Stauffer that Archibald was the only unvaccinated player on the team. The news came after it was announced that Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock developed the same heart condition.

Archibald will head to long-term injured reserve and will buy the Oilers $1.5 million in cap space. Archibald, 28, played in 52 games with the Oilers last year, recording seven goals and 13 points. 

