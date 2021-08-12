Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Slater Koekkoek's time as an Oiler isn't over yet.

First reported by Sportsnet's Mark Spector on Twitter, the Oilers have signed the left-shot defenseman to a two-year deal with an AAV of $925,000 per season.

Koekkoek's season would be cut short due to a fractured collarbone which would result in him playing in just 18 games for the Oilers where he'd record two points. would also play in all four games of their North Division first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The deal to bring Koekkoek back will be one for him to be a third-pairing blueliner on a roster that continues to take shape for this fall. The deal may be a cheap one but getting a second year also shows that the front office sees the value in him on the lineup as a blueliner that's known more his defensive abilities than offense at the pro level.

Koekkoek has 30 points in 167 career games.