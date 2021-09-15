Oilers Sign Colton Sceviour to Professional Tryout

The Red Deer native played 46 games last year with Pittsburgh, recording five goals and five assists.

With training camps starting around the NHL in just a few days, we've reached the start of professional tryout offer signings.

The Edmonton Oilers signed veteran winger Colton Sceviour to a PTO on Wednesday. Sceviour had 10 points in 46 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.

Sceviour comes in as a depth forward with plenty of big-league experience. It remains to be seen if he will be the only player coming into Oilers camp on a PTO.

The move by the Oilers does mean it will be a battle within the franchise when it comes to roster spots with limited space among the third and fourth line.

If Sceviour is able to secure a deal with the big club, he's a player that has the ability to bring physicality and a two-way presence to a team that needs a bit of help.