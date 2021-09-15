September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Oilers Sign Colton Sceviour to Professional Tryout

The Red Deer native played 46 games last year with Pittsburgh, recording five goals and five assists.
Author:
Publish date:
USATSI_16066150

With training camps starting around the NHL in just a few days, we've reached the start of professional tryout offer signings. 

The Edmonton Oilers signed veteran winger Colton Sceviour to a PTO on Wednesday. Sceviour had 10 points in 46 regular-season games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last year. 

Sceviour comes in as a depth forward with plenty of big-league experience. It remains to be seen if he will be the only player coming into Oilers camp on a PTO. 

The move by the Oilers does mean it will be a battle within the franchise when it comes to roster spots with limited space among the third and fourth line. 

If Sceviour is able to secure a deal with the big club, he's a player that has the ability to bring physicality and a two-way presence to a team that needs a bit of help.

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_16066150
Play
News

Oilers Sign Colton Sceviour to Professional Tryout

The Red Deer native played 46 games last year with Pittsburgh, recording five goals and five assists.

Los Angeles Kings
Play
News

Don't Discount the Los Angeles Kings

There are going to be surprises this season. And one of the biggest ones very well could be the Los Angeles Kings. It's not going to be a cakewalk for them this year, but their off-season additions have people talking.

Filip Forsberg
Play
News

Filip Forsberg's Uncertain Future with the Nashville Predators

After shipping out Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson in July, Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said his club was undergoing a “competitive rebuild”. Whether Filip Forsberg is part of it remains to be determined.