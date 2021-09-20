Oilers to Retire Kevin Lowe's No. 4 Jersey

On Nov. 5th, the Edmonton Oilers will hang defensemen Kevin Lowe's jersey No. 4 in the rafters before their game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place.

An Oilers legend is getting his due.

Lowe, a member of the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class, scored the franchise's first NHL goal in 1979. In 15 seasons with Edmonton, Lowe recorded 74 goals, 309 assists and 383 points in 1037 games played – the most games played in franchise history.

Lowe's jersey retirement is one of several special events planned by the Oilers this season. The franchise will also honor the late Joey Moss on Sept. 28th, and will also have player and media sections in the arena, too.