Ottawa Senators Shopping for a Forward?

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion made a couple of notable veteran additions to his roster this off-season. He shipped winger Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Nick Holden and signed free-agent blueliner Michael Del Zotto.

According to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, Dorion might not be done dealing. Garrioch indicates the Senators remain in the market for a forward via trade or free agency. They're seeking a top-six winger or another center in order to move another forward to the wing.

The pickings are slim in the UFA market. Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac and Zach Parise are listed as available but there's speculation they've already been signed by the New York Islanders. Other options include fading veterans such as Eric Staal, James Neal, Tyler Bozak and former Senator Derick Brassard.

Dorion could instead look to the trade market. Garrioch indicates defenseman Erik Brannstrom could become a trade chip to bring in that forward. He also said they kicked tires on Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel but his contract and the Sabres' asking price make him too expensive.

Garrioch cited internet rumors claiming the Senators held talks with the San Jose Sharks regarding Tomas Hertl but he dismissed that notion. He suggested Ryan Strome could be a good fit if the New York Rangers acquire Eichel. He also said the Chicago Blackhawks were attempting to move Ryan's brother Dylan and the Senators had shown mild interest.

Hertl and Ryan Strome are slated to become UFAs next summer. They might not be keen to sign with a rebuilding team like the Senators. Dylan Strome would make more sense as he'll be a restricted free agent but Dorion could be eyeing other options.