August 23, 2021
Rangers Legend Rod Gilbert Passes Away at 80

Rod Gilbert, the New York Rangers' all-time points leader has passed away.
Rod Gilbert, the New York Rangers' all-time points leader, has passed away. 

The club confirmed Gilbert's death on Sunday at the age of 80. Gilbert will forever be remembered as the first player to ever have their jersey retired by the historic club.

Gilbert played his entire NHL career with the team, finishing with 406 goals and 1,021 points in 1,065 career games. Among other honors, Gilbert won the BIll Masterton Trophy in 1976, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982, played in eight NHL all-star games and was one of Canada's leading scorers at the 1972 Summit Series.

After his playing days were over, Gilbert remained with the team as a community relations representative and helped grow the New York Rangers Alumni Association, among other initiatives.

