Report: Evander Kane Accused of Using Fake Vaccination Card

An investigation is underway of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane over allegations he violated the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols by using a fake vaccination card.

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, an investigation is underway of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane over allegations he violated the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols by using a fake vaccination card.

The act is illegal in both Canada and the United States. In the United States, someone who buys a fake COVID-19 vaccination can be sent to jail for put to six months and forced to pay a fine up to $750,000.

The news comes a week after reports surfaced that Kane was being investigated for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. While the league hasn't made sanctions against using fake COVID-19 cards a public topic, the NHL is cracking down on Coronavirus violations this season in a big way.

This news comes after the NHL cleared Kane of allegations by his estranged wife that he bet on his own games. However, the league is currently investigating abuse claims, also made by Anna Kane.

Kane is not currently participating in Sharks' training camp.