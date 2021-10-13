October 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Updated:
Original:

Ryan Donato Scores First Goal in Seattle Kraken History

In the Seattle Kraken's first regular season game, Ryan Donato managed to score the team's first goal to kick off the team's NHL legacy.
Author:
Ryan Donato

There can only be one.

In the Seattle Kraken's first regular season game, Ryan Donato managed to score the team's first goal to kick off the team's NHL legacy.

Donato scored on a rebound off of a shot from defenseman Vince Dunn. Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner turned it away, but Donato was there by the left post to knock it in for the goal. 

Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague scored the first three goals for Vegas before Donato's marker at 31:32. Jared McCann later scored for Seattle to make it 3-2 just 69 seconds later.

TOP HEADLINES

Ryan Donato
Play
News

Ryan Donato Scores First Goal in Seattle Kraken History

In the Seattle Kraken's first regular season game, Ryan Donato managed to score the team's first goal to kick off the team's NHL legacy.

just now
Brian Boyle
Play
News

Brian Boyle Scores in First Game Since 2019-20

A day after signing an NHL contract, Brian Boyle found himself on the scoresheet after missing out on the 2021 campaign.

2 hours ago
Seattle Kraken
Play
News

Before Playing a Game, the Seattle Kraken Are Winners

When the first puck is dropped on the Seattle Kraken during their first regular-season game tonight, fans will be hoping for a win. But the truth is, it doesn’t matter what side of the win/loss column they wind up on. The truth is, they’ve already won.

6 hours ago