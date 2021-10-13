Ryan Donato Scores First Goal in Seattle Kraken History

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

There can only be one.

In the Seattle Kraken's first regular season game, Ryan Donato managed to score the team's first goal to kick off the team's NHL legacy.

Donato scored on a rebound off of a shot from defenseman Vince Dunn. Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner turned it away, but Donato was there by the left post to knock it in for the goal.

Max Pacioretty, Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague scored the first three goals for Vegas before Donato's marker at 31:32. Jared McCann later scored for Seattle to make it 3-2 just 69 seconds later.