Seattle Kraken Scores First Victory in Franchise History
It didn't take them that long.
In just the team's second game in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken have entered the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators – Seattle's first win in the NHL.
The Kraken took the game 3-2, highlighted by two goals in the first by Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev. Alex Wennberg made it 3-2 in the second period and Tanev scored a second time to finish the game 4-3.
The Kraken fell just short against Vegas on opening night on Tuesday, erasing a three-goal deficit before eventually losing 4-3.
There's your trivia bit, folks.