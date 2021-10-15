October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search
Subscribe
Publish date:

Seattle Kraken Scores First Victory in Franchise History

In just the team's second game in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken have entered the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators – Seattle's first win in the NHL.
Author:
USATSI_16954462

It didn't take them that long.

In just the team's second game in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken have entered the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators – Seattle's first win in the NHL.

The Kraken took the game 3-2, highlighted by two goals in the first by Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev. Alex Wennberg made it 3-2 in the second period and Tanev scored a second time to finish the game 4-3.

The Kraken fell just short against Vegas on opening night on Tuesday, erasing a three-goal deficit before eventually losing 4-3.

There's your trivia bit, folks.

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_16954462
Play
News

Seattle Kraken Scores First Victory in Franchise History

In just the team's second game in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken have entered the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators – Seattle's first win in the NHL.

11 seconds ago
Dylan Strome
Play
News

The Blackhawks Are Listening to Offers For Dylan Strome

Almost three years after the Chicago Blackhawks acquired Dylan Strome from the Arizona Coyotes, the 24-year-old center could be on the move in another early-season deal.

6 hours ago
Puerto Rico Women
Play
News

Puerto Rico Set for Historic Women's Hockey Debut

For the first time ever, Puerto Rico will ice a women's hockey team at the Amerigol Latam Cup in Florida this weekend – a huge step for an island that has faced just about everything just to hit the ice.

7 hours ago