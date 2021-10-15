Seattle Kraken Scores First Victory in Franchise History

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't take them that long.

In just the team's second game in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken have entered the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators – Seattle's first win in the NHL.

The Kraken took the game 3-2, highlighted by two goals in the first by Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev. Alex Wennberg made it 3-2 in the second period and Tanev scored a second time to finish the game 4-3.

The Kraken fell just short against Vegas on opening night on Tuesday, erasing a three-goal deficit before eventually losing 4-3.

There's your trivia bit, folks.